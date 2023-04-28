A little teamwork never hurts.
Good teamwork has proven to be successful in athletics, business and the arts. But what happens when you mix business and the arts?
New Wetumpka High School marketing teacher Brandi Vittore and theater director Jeff Glass have it figured out. They are creating real-world problems for students to solve thanks to the Wetumpka Theater Guild’s production of Matilda.
“I told them from the get-go I want you to have real world experience, we are going to market something,” Vittore said. “We are going to find somebody that needs marketing, whether it’s a club, or athletics or something.”
Some Vittore’s students were involved in theater already and she visited with Glass.
“I came to him and said, ‘Hey, we want to help you do your marketing,’” Vittore said. “He said, ‘Here.’ We ran with it.”
Glass welcomed the help. He had a student the last few years who helped with marketing but they graduated.
“I’m used to being a one man show with the help of a bunch of parents,” Glass said. “Having Vittore here to pick up the marketing is massive.”
The melting pot between Glass’ theater program and Vittore’s marketing lab works great.
“They are building a network they don’t even know they are building yet,” Vittore said. “They are doing it. It’s amazing.”
Glass said partnerships happen all the time in theater.
“It is about bringing other people in,” Glass said. “You can’t do theater in a vacuum. It is an art form you can not do by yourself. Even in a solo show you have to have a technician to pull it off.”
Students are handling social media promoting “Matilda,” including many of the character cards created for a different kind of promotion for the theatrical production.
“My favorite thing we are doing is a scavenger hunt downtown,” Vittore said. “We have character cards that have a QR card on them. You scan the code and you can go around town and collect four different characters. If you get four, you get entered into a drawing to get two free tickets. It’s really cool.”
The students are responding to Vittore’s marketing lab and learning about the arts too. Madison Milton has been taking marketing classes at Wetumpka for years.
Milton was never really interested in theater until doing research to help with social media posts. She has taken a liking to the behind the scenes part of theater.
“It is probably way more than what you actually see,” Milton said. “I never had interest in theater but now it’s kind of interesting because it is applying both of the things I have interests in and something they have interests in.”
Madison Corkran said the lab and its “real-world” experience can be a bit frightening.
“It makes you nervous because you think it has to be perfect,” Corkran said.
Student Jamel Hamilton said the social media posts come easy for the students.
“It’s because we are so used to social media,” Hamilton said. “For this we are just bringing a little work into it is not that difficult.”
But the experience has opened Hamiton’s eyes to the world of theater.
“The outfits, I had to go in and watch them make them,” Hamilton said. “They go through and knit everything.I had never seen that before.”
There are more students too.
“The whole class is involved in marketing Matilda,” Vittore said. “Everyone is a part of making the social media posts we have been doing for them. We collaborated, created generally what we are doing for the character cards.”
A commercial is next.
Both Glass and Vittore said the collaboration is generating interest among students. Vittore said she is finding students for next year wanting to explore what can be done when they graduate from school.
“I have three people I have recruited into this class have never done anything with advertising or marketing,” Vittore said. “One wants to go into IT. One wants to be in the entertainment field. The other one is going, ‘Maybe I want to do this advertising thing.’ These are kids that previously never thought about marketing. We also now have kids in theater thinking about marketing.”
Glass is seeing the marketing students take an interest in theater and believes the collaboration is something the students will see the rest of their lives. In the end it benefits both the marketing and theater programs but more importantly creates better people.
“Bringing other people in is necessary,” Glass said. “In the end it's what theater is all about. It’s about bringing people together. We have brought in the marketing kids and hopefully the community.”