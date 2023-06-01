Scarecrows, sleighs and now kayaks have been used to catch eyes in downtown Wetumpka.
It is all for a good reason — to entice people to stop and walk downtown Wetumpka with its shops and restaurants. Main Street Wetumpka executive director Haley Greene had an idea to expand on the themes of landscaping in downtown.
“I had an idea to utilize the [Coosa] river,” Greene said. “We need to bring awareness to how awesome this beautiful river is that flows through our downtown.”
Greene pulled in the City of Wetumpka Public Works Department, which is responsible for the landscaping in downtown including the hanging baskets and the large planter in The Alley.
Greene also reached out to Coosa River Adventures.
“Between us, we were like, ‘Let's make planters out of kayaks that can not be used any longer,’” Greene said.
The new landscaping display is located in the roundabout on Company Street in downtown. Two kayaks are pointed towards the Coosa River and are filled with flowers.
Greene said the landscaping and hanging baskets encourage people to come downtown for a leisurely stroll and hopefully stop in businesses.
“Beautification for the city is so important,” Greene said. “It just makes it more enjoyable and less concrete jungle. It gives the area some color and life.”
Public works director Chappell Brown said multiple employees are part of the team to keep The Alley, hanging baskets and other landscaping looking nice. Everyone has input as the seasons and weather changes.
“We kind of have a plan of what we are going to put in there,” Brown said. “The hanging baskets, we sit down prior to the season and get a game plan together. We will then maintain them through the season.”
Greene said with the seasons, the city changes out the plants.
“They add in some additional touches that go with the theme,” Greene said. “The city also helps with the Christmas and holiday decorations throughout the year. It is an ongoing process — each month or season is something different.”
Brown said it is a team effort of city employees to keep the plants and landscaping looking great but two employees head the charge.
“Babba Monk maintains The Alley as far as planting and keeping everything taken care of,” Brown said. “Josh Berry takes care of the hanging baskets and all the seasonal color throughout the rest of town.”
Brown said everyone takes part in keeping the planters and landscaping up especially when the weather gets hot.
“We have a good crew,” Brown said. “They help keep everything alive and looking good, especially in the summer months. We have to keep everything fertilized and watered throughout the summer.”