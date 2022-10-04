Five members of the Elmore County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) will maintain their positions after the Elmore County Commission voted to approve their reappointments last week.
Elmore County Commissioner and Commission Vice-Chairman Mack Daugherty, District 2, recused himself from the vote as he is related to one of the candidates by marriage. The remaining commissioners all voted “yes” on the reappointments.
Sharon Alexander, John Strickland, Harris Garner, Rhett Smith and Art Faulkner are also current serving members of the Elmore County Economic Development Authority, as is required for their membership in the IDA.
District 4 Commissioner Bart Mercer spoke on the accomplishments of the five individuals up for reappointment.
“These members of the IDA have done a great job and I see no reason why we should not support them all,” Mercer said.
The commission also unanimously voted to reappoint Steve Forehand to the Ridge Improvement District Board. Forehand is vice president and general counsel at Russell Lands, Inc. He is a graduate of Auburn University and the Cumberland and University of Alabama Schools of Law. He was recently installed as president of the Alabama Wildlife Federation at the organization’s annual meeting on August 6.
“We certainly appreciate Mr. Forehand’s willingness to continue to serve in this capacity and his commitment to this improvement district,” Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs said.
Road Improvements
The commission discussed and approved starting the process on a project that would resurface and traffic stripe Willow Springs Road from Jasmine Hill Road east, about two miles, to Redland Road.
“I appreciate the opportunity to do projects like this,” Stubbs said. “This was much needed, and I know the residents in that area look forward to having this work done.”
In other business, the Elmore County Commission also:
° Approved minutes of Sept. 12 commission meeting.
° Reviewed and approved the Memorandum of Warrants for the period of August 27, 2022, through September 16, 2022.
° Discussed and approved setting a public hearing for a Retail Beer (off premises only) Alcohol License Transfer Application from Holley Mart 6 to G Mart by Georgia Road LLC at 10790 Georgia Road, Eclectic, Alabama, 36024.
° Discussed and approved amendments to Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.
° Discussed promotions of nine county employees.
° Discussed hiring of four county employees.
° Discussed the transfer of one county employee.
° Received report from Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer on new software installations and payroll budgets.
° Was reminded the Administrative Complex will be closed Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day.
° Was reminded that the Elmore County Fall Cleanup will be Friday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 16.
° Was informed of the unemployment rate in Elmore County falling to 2.4 percent.
° Acknowledged the death of Sam Turner, the original founder of the Elmore County Economic Development Authority.
° Received update on possible broadband provider partnership to be voted on in constitutional amendment in November.
Commissioner Desirae Lewis Jackson, District 5, was not present in person but joined the meeting remotely due to a family health emergency.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a work session beginning at 5 p.m. with a regular business meeting to follow.