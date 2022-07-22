During the July 11, 2022 Commission Meeting, the Elmore County Commission approved the FY 23 County Transportation Plan (CTP).
A discussion between the County’s Chief Engineer and Chief Operations Officer detailing the County’s Rebuild Alabama CTP along with upcoming Federal Aid/ MPO and American Rescue Plan (ARP) funded projects can be found here.
Details of the Elmore County’s FY23 Rebuild Alabama CTP, including the planned projects map, can be found here.
Should you have questions related to the CTP or any other road and bridge issue, please feel free to email the county at roads@elmoreco.org.