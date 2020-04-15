Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer’s report to the Elmore County Commission at Monday’s meeting primarily addressed how the county is operating to safeguard against the coronavirus pandemic.
“I talked to the commission about how we are in Week 2 of our essential and nonessential personnel model where we pretty much have essential personnel keeping basic services open to the public,” Beyer said. “We are doing everything we can to supplement online and telephone business.”
He said the county’s highway department employees are split into two teams.
“We are trying that so there are not too many people in a vehicle together,” he said. “That are congregating in the morning and afternoons. We basically have half of our crew working one week and the other half working the next week to keep them separated.”
He said Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is using a similar schedule.
“He has guys and ladies working 12-hour shifts,” Beyer said. “They work four days and have four days off.”
Beyer also informed the commission of a cooperative purchasing program Elmore County is participating in with four other counties to secure personal protective equipment (PPE). “Because of the high volume of PPE materials you have to buy from some of these suppliers, we went in with some other counties and purchased supplies last week to make sure we have masks, face shields and gloves for our employees,” he said.
His update also included a report of damage caused by the severe weather that moved through the county Sunday night.
“We had reports of trees down that blocked roads,” he said. “We had two reports of trees on houses, two motor vehicle accidents during the storm and approximately 8,000 homes at one point without power through (Sunday) night into (Monday) morning.”
Beyer said the collection facility jointly managed by the City of Wetumpka and Elmore County has received a high response from county residents.“The highest amount a county cleanup day would generate was 30 tons of items in one five-hour day,” he said. “In the month of March since we opened the collection facility, that first month we were over 60 tons. Last week, we were over 31 tons for a week alone.”
He said the increased demand has a lot to do with the number of people sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyer said the county and city are working to set times when the facility will be open.
“We’re working with the city to see about setting specific hours when the facility will be open where we do not have people just dumping on the ground,” he said.
In other action, the commission:
• Approved the minutes from the March 23 meeting
• Approved the memorandum of warrants dated from March 17 to April 8
• Approved a resolution to waive convenience, processing and mailing fees charged by the county retroactively April 1 for 60 days
• Approved changes in personnel status for seven county employees
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 at the Elmore County Courthouse.
The commission is limiting the total number of attendees, including commissioners, to 10. The commission has the ability to open large windows to a hallway where the public can sit while practicing social distancing if needed. A video of each meeting is published for the public to view on the commission’s website the morning after each meeting.