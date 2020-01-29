The Elmore County Commission unanimously approved chairman Troy Stubbs to sign off on utility agreements and funding to make improvements to portions of Redland Road.
“We’ve been working for a number of years where we can do a number of improvements to a stretch of Redland Road between 231 and Rifle Range,” Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said.
Beyer said it is broken down into two main projects.
“We are going to replace a bridge and widen it and that is one bridge that suffered storm damage in 2017,” Beyer said. “It was already in the works to be replaced.”
Part of that project will also include widening Redland Road between Rifle Range Road and U.S. Highway 231.
“We’ve been working on the right-of-way and getting the signatures related to the right-of-way,” he said. “We are close to getting those handled. This is the next step to get the utilities relocated and put them into that new right away to make that road wider.”
The county will also work on widening the intersection at Redland, Fire Tower and Dozier roads. Beyer said the county will move on to construction after it makes that area wider.
He expects the work to begin the end of spring to the start of summer.
“Most of the work should be able to be accomplished without lane closures,” he said.
The county also voted to send large equipment to auction and to sell five motor graders used for roadwork to Thompson Tractor.
“There are a few pick-ups and tractors that will be auctioned,” Beyer said. “Some are on a three-year, some are on a five- or six-year cycle.”
Beyer said most of the equipment will be auctioned by J.M. Wood.
“They were the lowest auction fee and the highest guaranteed return,” Beyer said.
Beyer said that sale will take place the first part of March.
He encouraged interested parties to check the J.M. Wood website.
In other matters, Stubbs encouraged county residents to participate in the 2020 Census.
“It is fast approaching,” he said. “We continue to roll out marketing materials to encourage participation in the Census. The Census is truly a way we can be represented fairly in the government system we have. We have to make sure we are counted properly so that we have that representation.”
In other action, the commission:
• Approved a resolution to continue participation in a liability self-insurance fund for an additional three years
• Approved a petition for reimbursement of excess funds from the tax sale of property owned by J or J Properties
• Approved the minutes from the Jan. 13 commission meeting
• Approved the memorandum of warrants Jan. 9 through 22
• Approved change in employment status of several corrections officers
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.