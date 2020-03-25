New measures have officially been approved that will allow the Elmore County Commission to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution, which was approved at Monday’s meeting, gives authority to Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs the authority to temporarily close county facilities to the public in connection with COVID-19.
“Whatever steps we take as a commission, we have an opportunity to communicate with the public and assure them we will meet their needs,” Stubbs said. “It may be in a modified manner or a delayed manner.
“The challenge is the uncertainty. We don’t know if this is one or two weeks away or one to two months away or three to four months away. That level of uncertainty is challenging for everyone.”
The commission announced the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency had delivered masks, gloves and other items intended to protect against the coronavirus to 31 county agencies including fire and police departments.
EMA director Keith Barnett said inventory in the department was used in these deliveries.
“These are items we pulled out of our mass casualty trailers and our hazmat trailers,” he said. “We also got a delivery from the state (Monday) and we are pushing that out. It is mostly masks and other protective items like gloves.”
The commission also approved 7.72 miles of microsurfacing to county roads.
The work will take place on Flatwood Road from a dead end near the Alabama River canal to Ceasarville Road; Flatwood Curve from Mehearg Road to Flatwood Road; Mehearg Road from AL Hwy. 14 to Flatwood Road; and Fort Toulouse Road from the Fort Toulouse park entrance to Wetumpka city limits
Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said the work is expected to start in June.
In other action, the commission:
· Approved the minutes from the March 9 meeting
· Approved the memorandum of warrants dated from March 3 to March 16
· Set a public hearing at 5 p.m. May 11 to discuss proposed right of way vacation by adjoining landowners off Tyler Road in the Coosa Ridge subdivision
· Approved the transfer of 60 hours of sick leave donated by three employees to another employee
· Approved changes in personnel status for four county employees
· Was informed 58 tons of material were dropped off at the recycling and collection facility on Red Eagle Road in Wetumpka
· Was informed lights and cameras will be installed at the recycling and collection facility in four to six weeks