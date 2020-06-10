The Elmore County Commission reappointed Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer to the Legislative Committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA).
The ACCA is the statewide association that represents Alabama’s 67 county governments.
The legislative committee is composed of a chairman and a representative from each county. Mercer will represent the interests of Elmore County for a third year.
“This committee works to set the legislative priorities for the association,” Mercer said. “We will discuss issues the staff of ACCA sees coming down that affects counties.”
Mercer said discussions between ACCA and the 67 committee members are what forms the platform the issues the association will work in the following legislative session.
“This committee really tries to focus on and achieve is establishing legislative priorities that are important to counties,” he said. “We focus on those issues to effect positive change.”
Mercer said the committee and ACCA focused on issues such as increased mental health funding and sentencing reform during the 2020 legislative session.
The state legislature added to its general fund increases of $18 million for three mental health crisis centers $23 million for the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Elmore County engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer informed the commission the first draft of the county’s 2021 departmental budgets are expected to be presented at the next commission meeting.
“Last week we met with department heads to discuss their fiscal year 2021 budgets,” he said. “The process for the budget is going along seamlessly.”
Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said the county starts the budgeting process in March and April.
“We are pleased with the budget process from the past several years,” he said. “Enacting that process in March and April gives us we a few drafts before getting to that August timeframe.”
Beyer also informed the commission roadwork originally scheduled to take place in July will be delayed.
“Some Rebuild Alabama projects were scheduled to start second week of July,” he said. “COVID-19 shut down some crews at Hudson Construction so they are behind on their schedule. They should start working mid-August.
“The county’s portion of the roadwork will continue. There is no slowdown there.”
In regards to the turmoil the world has faced lately, Stubbs encouraged residents to be considerate to one another.
“I think it’s important we recognize the need to be compassionate and loving,” he said. “We cannot be distracted by things going on in the world.
“First, COVID-19 and all the frustration and decisions being made in very rapid and timing and alter to adjust, went through that process and now we are facing challenges of police brutality. We need to be mindful of our community. If we do those things, that is what will keep the fabric of Elmore County strong.”
In other action, the commission:
• Added Titus resident Jason Britt to the pool of candidates for consideration to serve on the Elmore County Health Care Board
• Approved the annual report on errors, insolvents and litigations on 2019 taxes
• Approved to surplus Elmore County Sheriff’s Department vehicles
• Approved the minutes from the May 26 commission meeting
• Approved the memorandum of warrants dated May 20-June 2
• Approved a change in employment status for two county employees
• Went into executive session and discussed matters of trade and commerce
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, June 22 at the Elmore County Courthouse.