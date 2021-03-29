The Elmore County Commission approved a proclamation at its meeting on Monday, March 22, recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month throughout the county.
Tay Knight, executive director of the Family Sunshine Center, was on hand at the meeting to share the significance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Family Sunshine Center is dedicated to ending family violence, sexual assault and human trafficking through comprehensive services and community based prevention education.
“I am sad to say that this year the Family Sunshine Center is recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month for the 20th year in a row and the statistics do not seem to be getting better,” Knight said.
Knight shared some staggering statistics about sexual assault. Every 73 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted, and every nine minutes, one of those victims is a child.
One out of six women have been a victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime. Furthermore, one in four girls and one in six boys will be a victim of sexual abuse before they turn 18 years old.
“Sexual Assault Awareness Month is about getting the word out and spreading public awareness about this violence and helping to educate communities about how to prevent it,” Knight said. “Sexual assault is never a victim’s fault. It is always the perpetrator’s fault. Sexual assault, just like domestic violence is about power and control and one person having power and control over another.”
The theme adopted for this year’s awareness campaign is ‘Use your voice.’ It focuses on the many ways individuals and communities can use their collective voice to prevent sexual abuse, show support for survivors, stand up to victim blaming, correct harmful misperceptions and practice healthy communications with children.
“We appreciate the information you provide,” County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs said to Knight. “You always provide a wealth of knowledge on challenges that we face, not only in Elmore County, but throughout our state, country and the world. Oftentimes, we get busy in life and we simply say, ‘It won’t happen to me or it won’t happen to my children, but we do know that it does happen. We appreciate your dedication and commitment along with the Family Sunshine Center and all the volunteers.”
Knight said the Family Sunshine Center will be sharing education and prevention efforts through social media throughout the month of April.