The Elmore County Commission announced Tuesday it will continue to waive convenience fees associated with tags, titles and business licenses through Sept. 30 that are purchased online or by phone.
The commission first passed the resolution March 31 in response to concerns over COVID-19.
It was originally set to expire May 31.
Elmore County engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said online business from March 31 to today has grown by five times.
“We still have a number of residents who are hesitant to come and do business,” he said. “Also, once people found out how easy it is to do business online they now prefer to do it online.”
He said one of the reasons why people were not using the county’s online system had to do with the amount of fees added to a purchases.
“They were getting charged a credit card convenience fee, an online processing fee and a mailing fee,” he said. “The tag fee is $2, there is a $5 processing fee and then 2.7% of whatever the transaction amount is. The commission is very much after gathering data, protect people and our employees with not having the volume in the building.”
He said the commission is looking into ways they expand online business offerings.
Waived fees include all convenience, processing and mail fees associated with yearly fees for automobile tags, boat and manufactured home registrations, business licenses and registering vehicles purchased from dealers located in Alabama.
Residents may access https://www.altags.com/Elmore_License/ to pay for tags and taxes related to these business matters.
The commission also unanimously approved the resurfacing and restriping of Laurel Creek
and Rea roads from U.S. Hwy. 231 to Weoka Road.
Beyer said the project will cost $435,000 and the county is required to match 20%, or $87,000, of the total cost.
“That project is expected to start around the end of July or the start of August,” he said.
The commission approved the appointments of Keith Means and Jerome Broughton to the Crenshaw Community Park.
It is located at 1371 Crenshaw Road in Wetumpka and serves as the voting center for precinct 0171.
The public park also includes a baseball field, playground, basketball court and covered pavilion.
In other action, the commission:
- Approved the transfer of excess tax sale funds from a May 15, 2017 tax sale to the county’s general fund
- Approved Avenu Insights and Analytics to collect Elmore County lodging taxes
- Approved a 3-year enterprise license agreement with ESRI for a geographic information system
- Approved a proposed plat for Mocking Bird Ridge located near Eclectic
- Approved the minutes from the May 11 commission meeting
- Approved the memorandum of warrants dated May 6-19
- Approved a change in employment status for eight county employees
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, June 8 at the Elmore County Courthouse.