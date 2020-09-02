Elmore County Commissioner Earl Reeves was recently awarded for tenure in office.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) recognized Reeves during the 92nd Annual Convention. An award is given to county commissioners who have served in office for at least 16 years. It is given to commemorate each term served once the 16th year is completed.
Reeves took office most recently as county commissioner of District 5 in November 2016. He previously served on the Elmore County Commission from 1992 to 2012. Reeves also served as the first African American chairman of the county commission during this 2008 to 2012 term.