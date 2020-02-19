Elmore County residents will participate in party primaries March 3, and runoffs on March 31 if needed, to cast their votes for federal, state and county political offices.
As for Elmore County offices, Democrats living in District 5 will have the chance to cast their votes for one of two candidates running for the Elmore County Commission seat located in that district.
On the Republican ballot, 14 candidates are running for six offices, including Elmore County Commission Districts 1 and 2 and Elmore County Board of Education District 6.
Below is a brief description of each candidate running for an office in Elmore County.
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
Elmore County Revenue Commissioner
• E. Lee Hill: Lee Hill is a former Army officer and graduate of Auburn and Troy universities. He is returning from a three-year assignment with NATO serving on a mission in Afghanistan where he worked as a research analyst for NATO headquarters.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and a master’s in public administration.
“I have served the American people in and out of uniform for over 20 years and look forward to serving the people of Elmore County,” he said in a release. “My education and experience are perfectly aligned to executing the duties of this office.”
His campaign hinges on three main points: accountability, transparency and precision.
• Thomas “Lee” Macon IV (incumbent): Lifelong Elmore County resident Lee Macon has served the last five years as the county’s revenue commissioner. He was appointed to the post in April 2013 by then-Gov. Robert Bentley to serve out the final two years of Mike Harper who retired before the end of his term.
“We’ve done a lot of good in Elmore County,” he said. “We are working towards making Elmore County better for the citizens.”
Macon also worked as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch in Montgomery.
He said the office does more than collect and distribute tax money.
“We provide mapping services,” he said. “Online services where people can look at their property taxes. We do have a lot that we provide residents of the county.”
Elmore County Commission, District 1
• Henry Hines: A 1969 graduate of Wetumpka High School, Henry Hines said he has always tried to find ways to serve the community from president of a quarterback club to serving on the Alabaster City Council.
“The big thing about serving is no one cares until it touches them,” he said. “Being a commissioner touches everyone. I want to serve to take care of those things in the future. Elmore County is growing every day. We have to be prepared for that.”
He has worked for Southern Pipe and Supply as a sales manager.
• Kenny Holt (incumbent): Commissioner Kenny Holt took office Nov. 16, 2016. He is a Titus native and graduate of Wetumpka High School. Commissioner Holt is an active member of the community. He is currently a member of the Elmore County Exchange Club.
He has served on the board of the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority as director and as a past chairman. He also served on the board for the Buyck Fire Department and the Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce board.
Holt’s employment history includes over 35 years of business and finance experience.
• Byron W. Mulder Jr.: A retired logistics officer with 22 years service in the U.S. Army, Bryon Mulder said he learned the importance of budgets, contracts, and how to deal with a variety of people and companies.
“I learned how to allocate funds effectively and efficiently,” Mulder said. He said after moving to 15 different locations for the service, he decided to bring his wife and five children back to his home county.
“As many of you know, I’m not a politician, and I’m definitely not a salesman,” he said. “What I am is a conservative Republican who’s not afraid to get my hands dirty and work hard for my community.”
Elmore County Commission, District 2
• Mack Daugherty (incumbent): Commissioner Mack Daugherty took office Nov. 16, 2016. He was also appointed to serve as vice chair for the commission. Commissioner Daugherty was previously appointed to finish the term of a previous Commissioner and served from Nov. 17, 2011 through Nov. 13, 2012.
He has been a resident of Elmore County for the past 44 years. He retired after 20 years of employment with CSX Railroad. After retirement, he founded and has owned Lake Martin Security Inc. for 34 years. Daugherty has also been employed as security chief for Russell Lands for 24 years.
• Brad Davis: Lifelong Tallassee resident, Brad Davis has a military background and has owned a business in the area for over 20 years.
He stated if elected, he plans to represent the citizens of Elmore County with an active and practical presence.
“Part of my platform is getting out and understanding exactly what the citizens have concerns with and what the issues are,” he said. “There’s a level of transparency and communication that goes with that. Throughout the time I have been in community service, there is a lot of communication in that.”
Elmore County Board of Education, District 6
• Kitty Graham (incumbent): Elmore County native Kitty Graham is the longest-serving current Elmore County Board of Education member. She was elected to the board in 1997.
“By far, I am the most qualified because of being on the school board the last 23 years,” Graham said. “I have over 500 credit hours with the Alabama Association of School Boards. I’ve built up to the master level.”
She said education is something that was always on her heart which is why she chose to run in 1997.
“I have been through every aspect of change in education,” she said. “I’ve been through proration when we had no money to do anything with. Then, I have been through the good years to where we have the funds to be able to do what we wanted to do.”
• Guy M. Sanders: Lifelong Elmore County resident and businessman Guy Sanders said he puts county first.
“I believe county first, then state and whatever comes after that,” he said. “That’s the way I always support everything I do. I just want to try to help the board of education reach its full potential.”
He said he is against a state amendment on the March 3 ballot that, if it passes, will allow the state board of education members from elected to appointed.
“I think the people of Elmore County should decide who represents them,” he said. “You’re the voice of the county; if you don’t like what is going on in the county you can unelect that person the next time. I would be against it.”
• Brian J. Ward: Brian Ward is the owner of Performance Sealants and Waterproofing. The company specializes in commercial construction moisture protection.
Said he moved out of Montgomery to the Redland area for the better educational opportunities the Elmore County Public School system provides.
He said while he has had no political experience, he has had experience serving the public through church and Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders of Alabama
He and his wife, Tisha, are founding members of the nonprofit organization.
He has served on the board and chaired it from 2009 to 2016. His 14-year-old son was born with the disorder.
Republicans Keith Palmer and Sidney Williams are running for Precinct 0029 Constable and Walker Allen-Phillips and Jacob R. Corbin III are running for Precinct 0181 Constable.
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
Elmore County Commission, District 5
• Walter C. Lacey: A native of Wetumpka, Walter Lacey is currently a parole office for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. He has served in law enforcement for 19 years.
This is his first time to run for public office.
“I decided to run because district 5 is a special district,” he said. “It encompasses so many areas in the county. It goes through four municipalities. There are a lot of needs in this district. They get left behind. I want to bring some fresh ideas to help out the citizens of this district.”
He said his hometown values, fiscal responsibility and experience in government finance and federal grants management makes him the best candidate for this position.
“This district has been underserved for many years,” he said. “Tax payers’ dollars should be spent with as little waste as possible.”
• Michael E. Waters: Michael Waters is a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and has held a variety of leadership positions in law enforcement and public safety including director of training for the Alabama Department of Corrections, area commander of Federal Protective Services, assistant director of Alabama Department of Homeland Security.
He has lived in Elmore County for more than 20 years and serves on the board of The Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama, is a member of the Elmore County Children’s Policy Council and the Elmore County branch of the NAACP.
He said he is running to bring more transparency in county government operations, extend voting rights to all American citizens residing in Elmore County and create economic opportunities.
Editor’s Note: Incumbent Earl Reeves is not seeking re-election.