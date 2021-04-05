Downtown Wetumpka was abuzz Thursday night as people gathered on the streets and along Merchants alley for Main Street Wetumpka's first installment of the Community Market.
The Community Market is held every first Thursday from April through November. The event takes place in Merchants Alley from 5-8 p.m.
The event is organized by Main Street Wetumpka's Promotions Committee. Julie Ellifritz, Promotions Committee member and manager at Market Shoppes, said there were about 40 vendors at the event.
"My email is blowing up with vendors wanting to participate," Ellifritz said. "There's a ton of interest and we are committed to bringing in as many vendors as we can while still showcasing a diverse array of organizations and businesses in the area."
Vendors offered everything from handmade jewelry, fresh produce, candles, baked goods, paintings, beverages, home decor, woodwork and more. Jewelry-maker and first-time vendor Lynette Cupps, owner of Yellow House Company, said the market was a good experience for her.
"We've enjoyed it so far," she said Thursday evening. "It's so great to see all of these vendors together in one place. Main Street Wetumpka is really presenting a good opportunity for local businesses."
The event also featured live music and a tap dance performance from a local dance company. The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery offered a free arts and crafts area for children.
"We want this to become an evening event where people can shop, eat and stroll through downtown," Ellifritz said.
The market aligns with Main Street's Linger Longer initiative that promotes evening shopping and dining in downtown Wetumpka on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. From April to November, the First Friday Art Walk, presented by Don Sawyer and the Village Artists, will also take place downtown from 4-8 p.m.