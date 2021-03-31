The town of Eclectic's third Community Yard Sale and Vendor Market is quickly approaching and time is running out to become a vendor.
Event coordinator Carmen Winslett asks that all interested vendors have their applications turned in by April 9. The forms can be found on the town of Eclectic's Facebook page.
The event is set for Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. So far, Winslett said about 30 vendors have signed up to take part in the event. There are vendors set to offer baked goods, boutique clothing, jewelry, paintings, woodwork and more.
Vendor booths will be set up in the parking lot next to Eclectic Town Hall. Eclectic resident can also set up a yard sale at their home. There's a $10 vendor fee for a 10-by-12 space and an additional $5 if electricity is needed.
Those who plan to participate from their home, call town events coordinator Carmen Winslett to notify her of the address so it can be added to a map that will be provided to shoppers so everyone will know where to shop. Winslett can be reached at (334)991-1070.