Wetumpka residents are invited to Company Street on Thursday, Sept. 23, for a block party hosted by the city of Wetumpka.
The free event, We Dig Company Street, will take place from 6-9 p.m.
Main Street Wetumpka Executive Director Haley Greene, who is promoting the event on behalf of the city, said We Dig Company Street is meant to be a play on words in reference to the ongoing construction on the street.
Attendees are asked to wear construction gear to the party, such as hard hats and reflective vests. There will be live music and guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers to the event.
Greene said several businesses on Company Street and throughout downtown will stay open late to give guests plenty of shopping opportunities.
“We were really trying to find a way to support the Company Street businesses affected by the closure of the street,” Greene said.
The next step is to pour the asphalt and concrete and to stripe the road, Greene said.
“The landscaping won’t be completed by that time, but we’re just ready to get it back open,” she said.
The street is projected to reopen in three to four weeks.