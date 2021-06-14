The revitalization construction project in downtown Wetumpka is moving right along.
To accommodate the project, Company Street is closed to motorists and Hill and Orline streets have been temporarily turned into two-way streets to help residents access businesses and parking areas. Company Street is still open to pedestrians.
The side walk construction phase of the project is complete and now work crews have moved on to constructing a roundabout at the intersections of Company, Spring and Orline streets.
Justin Barrett, director of development services for the city of Wetumpka, said underground infrastructure improvements are under way right now. Crews are busy replacing storm water systems, moving water lines and installing new meters, among other things.
"We can't risk people driving through there right now," Barrett said. "Once they get the underground infrastructure in place, we may be able to get people through there better."
Barrett said Company Street will be closed for two to three months. The entire project is expected to be completed in about four months.
The total budget for the project is $1.47 million. It is being funded with $1.18 million in federal funds allocated by the Montgomery Metropolitan Planning Organization, and $295,958 from the city of Wetumpka.
Goodwyn Mills and Cawood is providing engineering services for the project while Gillespie Construction was awarded the construction bid. The construction contract allows for 175 working days to complete the project, which equates to roughly nine months.
With parking on Company Street no longer available, residents and visitors are encouraged to park is in the city’s public parking lot located on Company Street, next to City Barber Shop. Other options include the city’s public lot next to Coaches Corner, space behind the Elmore County Museum and at the Elmore County Courthouse after hours and on weekends.
"There's a lot of tourism and changes happening and we're asking everyone to help us by being patient with us," Barrett said. "We're going to do all we can to facilitate traffic and accommodate everyone the best that we can."