The Elmore County Commission announced Monday that they would be taking bids for a new solid waste removal provider, signaling a severance with the current contractor, Waste Management.
“We bent over backwards to accommodate Waste Management, '' said Elmore County Commission vice-chairman Mack Daugherty. “We gave them ample opportunities for over two years to correct the issues.”
Daugherty, who represents district 2, and other commissioners say they have fielded thousands of complaints from constituents who are unhappy about Waste Management’s performance. In multiple meetings with the commission, Waste Management explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to find workers.
Waste Management lowered the minimum age of drivers from 21 to 19, in an effort to reduce staffing shortages, however, representatives told commissioners it would take considerable time to train new employees. They also blamed missed service on supply chain issues and truck repairs.
These efforts did not abate the commission's concerns and now they will soon solicit bids for a replacement.
“We had two year of constant complaints,” said Daugherty. “A billion dollar company can make arrangements.”
Several news outlets reported on Waste Management’s alleged abandonment of rural Elmore and Autauga County residents. The issue was so severe that the commission created a separate email address to receive trash-related complaints.
According to Daugherty, the commission has not yet severed ties with Waste Management, bids will go out this month and will open in early February. The lowest responsible and responsive bidder will be awarded the contract in late February and be expected to take over trash collection on June 1.
Cities within Elmore County have separate contracts for solid waste management. Tallassee, Wetumpka, Elmore and Eclectic have all informed the county commission that they would like to participate in the competitive bid process.
Tallassee’s City attorney John Smith expressed concerns during the city’s council meeting saying that Waste Management’s agreement with Tallassee goes back to the 1990s and that changing it would not be an easy issue to resolve.
Smith said he cannot advise the city on the situation as Waste Management is a client of his and has been. It was suggested another attorney look at the city’s contract with Waste Management and see what could be done.
This all comes after last month when the Autauga County Commission accepted a bid for Arrow Disposal Service, Inc. to collect solid waste for $23.50 a month, an increase from $17 under Waste Management, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Elmore County has no mandatory pickup requirement in rural areas.