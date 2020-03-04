A couple of newspaper articles have been crucial to two men finding out more information about their late father, an Eclectic native, who served in World War II.
A few weeks ago, Don Harrison reached out to The Alexander City Outlook in search of family related to Thomas J. (Tommy) Potts of Eclectic who served in WWII as a B-26 Marauder pilot.
According to Potts’ sons, Jocko and Charlie, a cousin living in Alexander City read Harrison’s letter to the editor and informed the Potts family of Harrison’s search.
“I was delighted when I got word of that (letter),” Charlie Potts said. “I was very pleased to see it and glad to know that somebody was interested in that part of our father’s life and history to reach out and make contact.”
Jocko and Charlie Potts’ father died young but his legacy continues to live on.
“Unfortunately, our father died at the age of 49 in January of 1971 of heart issues,” Jocko Potts said. “At that time, I was 22 or 23 and (Charlie) was 13 or 14. We knew some about him. After he died, that’s when we really delved into the history.”
According to the Potts brothers, their father was piloting a B-26 Marauder on D-Day when the plane collided with another B-26 plane. Potts was the only person who survived the accident that brought down both planes.
“There were actually two different crashes on D-Day involving B-26 Marauders,” Charlie Potts said. “The weather conditions were terrible. The ceiling was really low. Out of all four B-26 planes (that crashed that day) our father was the only one who survived. I tell people, rightly so, we are very, very lucky to be here.”
It was yet another newspaper article that was another key factor in the sons piecing together their father’s life when Charlie Potts ran across the article 15 years ago.
“Back in about 2005, in the early days of the internet, I happened to get on my computer and ran a search on my father’s name just to see what might come up,” Charlie Potts said. “I ran across an article in a local newspaper in England written by Andy Saunders. He knew Tommy Potts was the only survivor. He put his name and his email address in the article.”
He said reached out to Saunders and unlocked a piece of his father’s history that took him to Battle, England.
“Andy met us at the train station,” Charlie Potts said. “He took us to the house where the crash happened. We met a man who witnessed the crash named Ian Cheveralls. I got to meet him at the Royal Legion Office in the town of Battle. It was a moving and extremely interesting life experience for me and my children.”
Jocko Potts said he and is brother now have a box containing their father’s WWII records.
“My mother gave me a big trunk of his memorabilia including the parachute he used to bail out on D-Day,” Jocko Potts said.
Charlie said it is important for future generations to know about their family history.
“It is important to gather that information, not only for your own personal benefit, but for your family and children,” Charlie Potts said. “I am really looking forward to the day I can sit down with my grandson and share with him and spread out on the table all this stuff and tell the story. It is remarkable.”
For Harrison, his search for information began when he recently inherited a box containing the military records of his uncle, W. Keese Dunwody Jr.
“What prompted (finding Potts’ relatives) is I was able to locate my uncle’s pilot’s log book,” Harrison said. “Seven days before D-Day he flew with Tommy Potts. It just interested me he said he flew with Tommy Potts like Tommy was a celebrity.”
Harrison said Potts’ name continued to show up in the pilot’s log and in other records in the box.
“He wrote Tommy Potts from ‘Electric,’ Alabama,” Harrison said. “Well, I knew that wasn’t it. I went to Auburn (University).”
He said he knew his search would take place around the Eclectic area and he was curious to see what he could find out about Potts.
Harrison describes himself as a “WWII freak.”
“I am just enamored with anything related to World War II,” he said. “I have traveled all over France and Normandy. The time we were there I had no idea my uncle was involved in D-Day.”
Harrison said he is enjoying his time tracking down his uncle’s history.
“It is interesting to connect the dots,” he said.