In early 2021, Elmore County received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus (CV) grant to construct a storage facility to house pandemic and emergency related supplies and equipment. The storage facility was funded by this CDBG-CV grant and with a portion of Elmore County’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
This 12,000 square foot facility, located at the Elmore County Emergency Operations Center, will serve as a regional supply hub for local governments, healthcare entities, first responders and some state assets to assist during responses to emergency situations.