Those traveling through Wetumpka on the outskirts of downtown, near the Wind Creek Casino, may notice smoke coming from a wooded area. The Wetumpka Fire Department has confirmed that a controlled burn is taking place and there's no danger or cause for concern.
featured
Controlled burn taking place near downtown Wetumpka
- By BRIANA WILSON Bureau Chief
-
-
Area Events
Most Popular
Articles
- Late free throws seal Wetumpka win in first game
- Eclectic’s Trade Days coming to a permanent end
- Controlled burn taking place near downtown Wetumpka
- Elmore County takes care of business, wears down Horseshoe Bend
- Officer honored for dedication, willingness to serve
- Late free throws by Panthers seal comeback win over Horseshoe Bend girls
- County commissioners get sworn into office
- Veterans Day tribute: Church flies flag over 231
- Semifinal defeat ends Edgewood’s season
- Expectations rising for returning cores at ECHS
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Wetumpka wrestlers start season against Helena
- PHOTOS: Edgewood takes on Chambers in AISA-AA semifinals
- PHOTOS: Holtville hosts first home playoff game since 1993
- PHOTOS: Readers submit photos of damage in Elmore County
- PHOTOS: Wetumpka travels to Opelika for first round of playoffs
- PHOTOS: Holtville hosts Sylacauga with home playoff game on the line