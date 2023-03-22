One of five individuals involved in a 2015 crime spree across Mongtomery and Elmore counties saw his sentence reduced this week.
According to court records, LaKeith Smith was just 15 when he and five others came together in Montgomery before crossing county lines and burglarizing a Millbrook home. Smith was tried as an adult in 2018. Initially, he was sentenced to 65 years in prison which was reduced to 55 years until Tuesday’s hearing, during which Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds resentenced Smith to 30 years.
“It was a 36-40 hour crime spree that started in Montgomery and included murder, armed robbery, carjacking and drugs in Montgomery,” 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney CJ Robinson said. “Then they came across the river into Millbrook and started breaking into houses armed with guns.”
Robinson said Smith and four others were noticed when breaking into a second Millbrook home.
“The second house they went into, a neighbor saw five guys going into a house,” Robinson said. “They said, ‘We know that is not who lives there,’ and called 911. Then law enforcement responded.”
Law enforcement encountered Smith and four others, Jhavarske Jackson, A’Donte Washington, Jaderrian Hardy and Le’Anthony Washington. Adonte Washington was shot and killed by law enforcement in the encounter. Robinson said Jackson, Jadron Hardy and Le’Anthony Washington took plea deals to avoid going to trial. Most of the defendants were charged with felony murder as A’Donte Washington died during another criminal act — first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
“Jackson had the highest sentence of the plea agreements reached at 28 years,” Robinson said. “He had an additional count of attempted murder for firing a gun at police officers. The other who fired a gun was A’Donte Washington who law enforcement shot and killed. Smith was offered 25 years. The evidence showed he physically had a gun.”
Robinson said Le’Anthony Washington was cooperative from the point of arrest.
“He did not have a gun but had bullets in his pocket,” Robinson said. “He did go in the house. His plea was for 17 years. He was the one from day one who said, ‘I will tell you what you want to know. I’m sorry we screwed up.’”
Robinson said Hardy was the getaway driver and agreed to a 20-year sentence.
“He had a gun but never went into the house,” Robinson said.
Robinson said Smith was offered 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal before trial, which he denied. After Smith’s conviction he was sentenced to 30 years for felony murder, 15 years for burglary, 10 years for first-degree theft and 10 years for second-degree theft to be served consecutively for a total of 65 years.
Smith previously had filed an appeal with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals stating he had ineffective counsel and for being missentenced.
“The appellate court reduced the sentence to 55 years because the sentences on the two theft charges should be served concurrently,” Robinson said. “(Tuesday’s) hearing changed the consecutive sentence to concurrent, moving it from 55 years to 30 years.”
That includes the eight years Smith has already served.
An Elmore County Grand Jury cleared the officer who killed A’Donte Washington.
Court records show Leroy Maxwell as the attorney for Smith. The Herald has reached out to Maxwell but has not heard back yet.