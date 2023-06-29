With the heat index climbing into the 110s this week in Central Alabama, the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency announced it would open several cooling stations throughout the county. The hours for each facility vary and some will open today through Saturday.
The cooling station hours are as follows:
Coosada
- Town Hall Council Chambers: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday & Friday
- Coosada Baptist Church: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday
- Coosada Fire Department: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Deatsville
- Shoal Creek Baptist Church: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday & Friday
- Deatsville Fire Department: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
Eclectic
- First Baptist Church: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday
Elmore
- Town Hall: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday
- First United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
Millbrook
- Millbrook Memorial Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday
Prattville
- Doster Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday & Friday
Tallassee
- FMC Fellowship Hall: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday & Friday
- Police Department Waiting Area: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
- City Hall: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
Wetumpka
- Elmore County Courthouse (Downtown): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday
- St. James Family Worship Center: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
- Redland Baptist Church: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
- First Presbyterian Church: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday