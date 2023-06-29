thermometer in the sky, the heat
vladischern - stock.adobe.com

With the heat index climbing into the 110s this week in Central Alabama, the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency announced it would open several cooling stations throughout the county. The hours for each facility vary and some will open today through Saturday.

The cooling station hours are as follows: 

Coosada

- Town Hall Council Chambers: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday & Friday

- Coosada Baptist Church: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday

- Coosada Fire Department: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Deatsville

- Shoal Creek Baptist Church: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday & Friday

- Deatsville Fire Department: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

Eclectic

- First Baptist Church: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday

Elmore

- Town Hall: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday

- First United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

Millbrook

- Millbrook Memorial Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday

Prattville

- Doster Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday & Friday

Tallassee

- FMC Fellowship Hall: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday & Friday

- Police Department Waiting Area: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

- City Hall: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

Wetumpka

- Elmore County Courthouse (Downtown): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday

- St. James Family Worship Center: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

- Redland Baptist Church: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

- First Presbyterian Church: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday 