Assistance from the federal government is now available to tornado victims in Elmore and Coosa counties.
FEMA added additional counties Friday morning, eight days after an EF3 tornado crossed the state killing seven. In Elmore County alone, more than 40 homes were either destroyed or severely damaged.
“Individuals and households in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs,” FEMA said in a release. “These counties join Autauga and Dallas counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.”
Tallapoosa County has not been added to list by FEMA as of 10 a.m. Friday.
FEMA released the following information for survivors:
Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
• Your Social Security number
• A general list of damage and losses
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
“Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the tornadoes,” FEMA said. “If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.”
FEMA suggested taking photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage and to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
“Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses,” FEMA said.For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.