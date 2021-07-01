The inaugural Coosa River Art Expo is set for Friday, July 9, from 4-7 p.m. at Wetumpka's Memorial Park.
Founder and organizer Rhonda Sims said the event serves as an opportunity for artists in the region to sell and showcase their work, and even to demonstrate how they create their artwork.
Sims said she was initially looking for a way to showcase her own art and the Coosa River Art Expo emerged from that.
The event will include several different types of art including paintings, woodwork, jewelry making, photography, live music and homemade baked goods, jams and jellies. Sims said about 20 artists have already signed up to participate.
"I didn't want to just limit it to visual arts because there are several forms of art," she said. "It includes performing art and culinary art as well."
Musical guests include singer and songwriter Jessica Meuse, the Christian group called She Band and gospel singer Susie Seal. Sims is still in need of musicians to volunteer to perform. There are two 30-minute spots still available.
Food vendors set to attend include The Wharf Casual Seafood's food truck and Papa V's Gumbo. Sims said a prize donated by a local business will be given away every hour during the event. Event T-shirts are also now on sale for $20 each.
"Everything came together so fast," Sims said. "I only started on it about a month and a half ago."
Sims said she hopes to make the expo and annual event.
"The goal is to get a planning committee started that can help me plan this event in the years to come," she said.
Sims, who has worked in the nonprofit world for 20 years, said the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Wetumpka Riverwalk that was damaged during the January 2019 tornado.
"I want to raise money to go toward improvement for the Riverwalk at Memorial Park," Sims said. "There's still a lot that needs to be done over there and I just want to help out."
For more information about the event, to purchase a T-shirt, or to sign up to participate, contact Sims at Rsims.crae@yahoo.com or go to the Coosa River Art Expo page on Facebook.