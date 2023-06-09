The Coosa River Whitewater Festival returned to the Coosa River and Moccasin Gap this past weekend.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have stolen two years of the festival but not the fun.
“We went a little underground with it this year,” longtime Coosa River advocate and kayaker Lonnie Carden said. “COVID took away some of the sponsorships but we want to try and build it back up again. We said we were going to make this the gathering of paddle buddies.
This is formal fun.”
Carden said although Saturday’s day on the water lacked the big names of today’s whitewater kayaking, it featured several highly talented local paddlers.
“The biggest rodeo in the country is going on in Vail right now,” Carden said from the island at Moccasin Gap on Saturday. “They have all kinds of levels of competition. For us, it takes the pros there because of the big money.”
The Vail, Colorado whitewater rodeo also attracted many of the youth who are trying to break into the kayaking ranks.
“If they do good in the amateur competition, they will likely have someone come to them wanting to be a goodwill sponsor,” Carden said. “They get paddles or offers to try a new boat every year. For a young person that is big.”
The festival started in 1985 and at one point it was one of 10 kayak rodeos across the United States recognized by American Whitewater. Carden said organizers have high expectations for 2025 and Saturday’s fun will help build momentum back.
“Unofficially it will be the 40th year,” Carden said. “We are planning to build it up to something similar as the first.”
Like previous festivals, a barge was floated to the island with scaffolding for judging, equipment for a sound system and the all important portable toilet.
“With the numbers that will be there, it is a necessity,” Carden said.
On Saturday more than 100 people gathered to either kayak or watch. Part of the fun for everyone was watching recreational kayakers dropped at Jordan Dam by Coosa River Adventures.
“It is great to see how first timers handle the water,” Carden said. “Sometimes there is carnage too but it's never too dangerous.”
Whoever has control of the microphone called out instructions to paddlers. Common instructions were to paddle through the gap and lean forward. But one thing stuck with Carden — how many of the recreational kayakers didn’t wear the life preservers they were issued.
Carden gave up one of his waves in competition to help rescue one life-preserverless kayaker who hit the drink in Moccasin Gap.
“We are competitive but we are responsible first,” Carden said. “If you see someone in trouble, you help. It doesn’t matter what is happening.”
The first festival was Carden’s idea after the City of Wetumpka asked him to organize a canoe race for the Fourth of July.
“At a city council meeting I said we could do a kayak rodeo at Moccasin Gap,” Carden said. “They didn’t know what a kayak rodeo was.”
In 1985 there were plenty of the small sit-in kayaks seen around whitewater but Carden said the sit-on-top kayak had not hit the market yet.
“They were mostly canoes,” Carden said. “It was fun to watch because we had bigger water.”
One canoe came through the Gap Saturday and Carden it’s experience was much like the canoes experienced nearly 40 years ago.
“They come through the third wave and they wouldn’t know it but the boat is in a submarine state,” Carden said. “The water gets to the top of the gunnels. Some make it, many don’t but everybody has fun.”
Carden said the Coosa River has the whitewater professionals like but is forgiving enough for first time paddlers.
Carden believes the Coosa River has potential in attracting visitors to the area. He said many like to camp and some of the favorite campgrounds require reservations up to a year in advance. Plus the Coosa River has advantages over other whitewater areas.
“We are close to a lot of people in the Southeast who either like to paddle or want to learn,” Carden said. “As a retired whitewater instructor, this is one of the best teaching rivers in the country. It has good features, minimum consequences and warm water for a large part of the year.”