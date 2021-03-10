In February, the town of Coosada announced that it was awarded $86,273.68 in funding by Gov. Kay Ivey and the state of Alabama for payment assistance of costs incurred in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funding was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act) authorization that included $1.8 billion for Alabama.
“These funds are vital to the safety of our town and citizens,” said Mayor Jim Houston. “We will continue to distribute information and supplies as they become available.”
Current research has shown that rural areas in Alabama have some of the highest rates of COVID-19. These areas already lack, in many instances, local access to extensive healthcare. In addition, many citizens do not always receive timely updates nor are they able to acquire all of the resources necessary to fight the pandemic in their own homes.
“The availability of this funding could not have come soon enough,” said William Scott, senior consultant with Tristatz. “We were happy to work with many of our municipalities and counties to develop their COVID-19 Strategic Plans. We also worked with leaders to secure and use funds prior to the deadline of Dec. 30. The funds were used to purchase PPE supplies, workplace safety items, telework technology, cleaning and sanitation products and medical supplies.”
Additional information on this funding award may be obtained by contacting the Office of Mayor Jim Houston at 334-285-3700, or William Scott at 334-350-5035 ext. 700 or williamscott@tristatz.com.