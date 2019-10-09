Two Montgomery residents are in police custody Wednesday night after a police pursuit that began near the intersection of Airport Road and state Route 14 and ended in the shadows of the Elmore County Courthouse in Wetumpka.
The driver, 22-year-old Vestevia Milner, crashed into a power pole and came to rest at the foot of the facility's steps.
The pursuit started when a Coosada Police Department officer attempted to make contact with the vehicle for driving with an expired tag, according to Coosada police chief Leon Smith Jr.
The red Honda Accord coupe sped away and struck a vehicle as it left the scene, according to chief Smith.
The chase continued down state Route 14 on to W. Bridge Street over the Coosa River on Bibb Graves Bridge and ended on S. Main Street.
Passenger, 20-year-old Carl Keano Smith III, was also arrested.
"(Smith) will be charged with violation of license to carry a pistol, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest," chief Smith said.
"(Milner) will be charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The Elmore County Sheriff may have pending charges."
Chief Smith said a gun was found in the car and the suspects allegedly threw narcotics out of the car while attempting to flee officers.
No one was seriously injured during the chase.