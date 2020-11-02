The Town of Coosada has been awarded $86,273.68 in funding by Gov. Kay Ivey and the State of Alabama for payment assistance of costs incurred in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funding was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act) authorization that included $1.8 billion for Alabama.
“We would like to thank the State of Alabama for these funds,” stated Mayor Anthony F. Powell. “This CARES award is going to allow us to strategize on ways to make our community safe for our children, our families, and all of our citizens. With a good strategic plan, we can map our way to success. When we work as a team, we can accomplish anything.”
Current research has shown that rural areas in Alabama have some of the highest rates of COVID-19. These areas already lack, in many instances, local access to extensive healthcare. In addition, many citizens do not always receive timely updates nor are they able to acquire all of the resources necessary to fight the pandemic in their own homes.
“The availability of this funding could not have come soon enough,” says William Scott, senior consultant with Tristatz LLC. “We are happy to be working with many of our municipalities and counties to develop long-term planning documents. We also want to ensure that they are able to quickly expend these funds, prior to deadline of December 30th, on critical needs such as PPE, workplace safety preparation, enhanced outreach technology, cleaning and sanitation products, and medical supplies.”