Main Street Wetumpka is once again hosting its largest fundraiser of the year, the CoosaPalooza Brewfest in Merchant’s Alley.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the event for two years but it was revived in 2022.
“It was food, beer and fun along the beautiful Coosa River going to a good cause,” Main Street Wetumpka executive director Haley Greene said. “Last year it was our largest event after COVID. It was full blown and people loved it.”
Greene said this year is lining up to be even better with more vendors.
“There will be 40-plus craft beer vendors that will have tents setup along the river,” Greene said. “Attendees will get a 4-ounce tasting glass. They will get 2-ounce pours to taste different craft beers.”
Makers of craft beer will line Merchant’s Alley and stretch under the Bibb Graves Bridge.
“It goes into Gold Star Park a little bit,” Greene said. “That is where the food trucks will be.”
The event, which began in 2018, is 3 to 6 p.m. April 15.
General admission tickets are $45 and VIP tickets are $85. Those with VIP tickets get in an hour early, receive a t-shirt and have access to the VIP tent with food and specialty beers.
The 2023 CoosaPalooza Brewfest is an event for people 21 or older and is a rain or shine event with no refunds. Chairs, blankets and small bags are allowed. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.