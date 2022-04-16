After two years off, Main Street Wetumpka is bringing back the CoosaPalooza Brewfest presented by Wind Creek Wetumpka.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the event in 2020 and again in 2021. Main Street Wetumpka executive director Haley Greene said this year’s event set for April 23 will be more fun than those in 2018 and 2019.
“We’re back in Merchants Alley in downtown,” Greene said. “We will have about 30 different breweries and each will have samples of their craft beers. We will also have two bands.”
River Dan is scheduled to open the festival at 2 p.m. and Face the World takes over the music at 4 p.m.
“It will be a time for good beer, great friends and awesome entertainment,” Greene said.
VIP tickets are already sold out and get ticket holders access at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are on sale at bigtickets.com and allow patrons to enter at 3 p.m.
The event benefits Main Street Wetumpka. The 2022 CoosaPalooza Brewfest is an event for people 21 years of age or older and is a rain or shine event with no refunds. Chairs, blankets and small bags are allowed. No outside food or beverages will be allowed. Free bottled water available. Beer tastings will be cut off at 6 p.m.