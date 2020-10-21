Downtown Eclectic was buzzing with excitement and overflowing with guests on Saturday as the town's 28th annual Cotton Festival took place.
The annual festival serves as the town's largest event, bringing visitors in from throughout Central Alabama. More than 200 vendors lined the streets of downtown Eclectic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as thousands of patrons perused booths in search of goodies to purchase.
Event coordinator Carmen Winslett said this year's festival was the biggest one yet. Winslett said roughly 11,000 people attended the event and there were 208 vendors present. She said vendors traveled from places such as North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi to take part in the festival.
"We are absolutely pleased with how everything turned out," Winslett said. "Everything went according to plan."
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said the event has grown tremendously over the past three years and this year's event was the most successful one to date. In fact, it was so successful 75 vendors have already locked in their spots for next year.
"Overall, the comments that we received from guests were very positive and the vendors were pleased as well," he said. "A good number of them sold out of inventory."
The festival was originally set to take place Oct. 10, but it had to be postponed due to weather concerns. Winsett said the date change ended up working in the town's favor.
"With the date getting pushed back, we were actually able to get more cars to participate in the car show and we had a few more vendors trickle in," Winslett said. "We ended up with 72 cars in the car show and we had a record number of participants in the dog show."
Winslett said the proceeds from the dog show are donated to the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Winslett said the vendors were excited and eager to participate because so many others events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
“COVID has benefited us in some ways because vendors are searching for opportunities to get out there and sell their products,” Winslett said.
Winslett said proceeds generated from vendor fees go back into the event, helping to ensure its success the following year.