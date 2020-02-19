The Eclectic Town Council approved lease-to-purchase agreements of three new Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles which will be used by the Eclectic Police Department during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.
"It will be $125,000 total for the three vehicles," Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said. "That is fully equipped, police-ready including all of our graphics and lights and everything. Those vehicles will include things our current cars do not have like in-car cameras and LED lights."
Davenport said the best case scenario for the town receiving the vehicles will be in the next eight to 10 weeks.
P.J. Duke of Patterson and Duke P.C. informed the council its 2019 financial audit was clean.
"I am happy to report the town is totally current on the audits it is required to have," Duke said. "I have issued a clean opinion on the Sept. 30, 2019 financial statements which means the financials present fairly in regards to accounting principles set forth through regulations."
Mayor Davenport said Duke has been involved the town's financials the last seven years.
"The town is more financially sound that it was 10 years ago," Davenport said. "Every year the town is less in debt. We do not borrow money unless we just have to."
The council approved a contract presented by Patterson and Duke P.C., based in Tallassee, in the amount of $38,250 to perform the town's audits for the next three fiscal years.
The council also approved $50,000 to purchase a pecan orchard which is used during the town's annual Cotton Festival.
"We've been trying to purchase the property for the last 10 years," Davenport said. "The family was not originally willing to sell it at a price the town could afford. I met with the owner three weeks ago and asked her to get it appraised and the town will pay what the property appraised at. She got it appraised and resurveyed and asked if we would buy it for $50,000."
Davenport said the town has plans update the property drainage, put in 25 angled parking spaces on First Avenue and install a walking trail.
"We have a lot of plans for the property," Davenport said. "We've been working on plans for eight years. We just needed the land."
The council approved a resolution in opposition to AL SB57 introduced Feb. 4. If passed, the bill would repeal and replace the state's current public records act.
"It is a change to the open records act that is not necessary," Davenport said. "If this passed, as it is currently proposed, would charge the town to basically hire another person."
Davenport said the bill states towns will have to react to formal requests for public records within 14 days and it infringes on privacy and HR policies.
"First off, I think it is stupid someone can file a grievance or request a penalty be charged to an entity for failure to do something and then them share in it. They would receive 50% of any penalties that were awarded against a municipality."
In other action, the council:
- Approved $28,550 to replace a pump at the town's sewer facility
- Approved a resolution for the town to establish a $200,000 line of credit for fiscal year 2020
- Approved $120 to purchase a roof for a police dog kennel
- Was informed the Eclectic Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. this Thursday
- Was informed the Eclectic Business Relations Committee is looking to fill a vacant chairman position
- Scheduled an executive session at 6 p.m. on March 2 to discuss employee reviews
- Approved the mayor to submit grant applications for fiscal year 2020
The council's next regularly scheduled work session will take place at 6 p.m. on March 16 with the council meeting to follow at 7 p.m. on March 16 in the Eclectic Municipal Court Room.