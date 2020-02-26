The Tukabatchee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America is promising participants that scouting programs will continue as usual, even though the national organization filed for bankruptcy Feb. 11.
The move was attributed in part to fairly compensate victims of sexual abuse and establish a trust fund for the victims.
In a release posted to the council’s website, council scout executive and CEO Rodney Cousin said he does not expect the scouting experience at the local level will change.
“This means that unit meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects will take place as usual,” Cousin said in the release.
A statement on the national Boy Scouts of America website said local assets won’t be “directly affected” by the bankruptcy filing but the national organization is working diligently to protect local councils’ interests through this process.The Tukabatchee Area Council is a nonprofit organization that is legally and financially separate from the national Boy Scouts of America. It
encompasses 14 counties in Alabama — including Elmore County — and represents around 10,000 youth involved in Boy Scouts.
“The Tukabatchee Area Council has not filed for bankruptcy,” Cousin said in the release. “Our council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.
“Scouting is safer now than ever before. Over many years, we’ve developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization. I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe.”
According to documents provided by Cousin, Boy Scouts performs criminal background checks on all volunteers and employees, requires mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees every two years and has a ban on one-on-one contact between adults and youth — in person, online and via text.
Boy Scouts of America has created a website that addresses the recent bankruptcy filing which can be accessed at www.bsarestructuring.org.