The Eclectic Town Council approved an ordinance at its meeting on Monday, June 22, regarding the sale of draft beer.
The ordinance allows the town to regulate the sale of draft beer or keg beer within Eclectic by properly licensed businesses. The ordinance refers to draft/keg beer in any container for on premises and off premises consumption.
"The town recognizes the need to promote local industry and economic development in the county and the need to increase revenue to properly fund government functions," said Mayor Gary Davenport.
The town follows the Elmore County Commission, which also approved a similar ordinance for unincorporated parts of Elmore County.
The sale of on premises draft beer and alcoholic beverages was approved in Eclectic in 2017.
The council also approved a retail beer and wine license for Family Dollar.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to open a checking account at First Community Bank.
The town is required to establish the account in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act.
"The account has to be established for the distribution of the funds set forth in the act," Davenport said. "We are required to establish a separate account for the deposit and tracking of the funds."