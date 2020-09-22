The Wetumpka City Council approved an item related to the opening of ALDI, Inc. at its meeting on Monday.
The council approved the store’s request for a retail beer license and retail table wine license. The grocery store is located at 4445 Highway 231.
The council also approved a restaurant retail liquor license for EL Patron Mexican Grill and Cantina located at 5791 U.S. Highway 231.
In other business, the council approved the use of Gold Star Park by nonprofit organization Silent Voice Research Project. The group is hosting human trafficking awareness event at Gold Star Park on Oct. 24.