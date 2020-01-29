The Eclectic Town Council approved two resolutions that benefit town employees classified by Retirement Systems of Alabama as Tier 2 employees.
“The main difference of Tier 1 and Tier 2 is the retirement contribution rates,” Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said. “The other thing is a Tier 1 employee who has worked 25 years can retire at any age. Tier II employees cannot retire with 25 years of service. Their retirement age is 62.”
He said every municipality has until May 16, 2021 to vote whether or not to reclassify Tier 2 employees as Tier 1 employees.
“This resolution allows Tier 2 employees get those enhanced benefits (of Tier 1 employees),” he said. “The agreement the state passed, under their resolution, is that they would contribute at a higher percentage rate of their voluntary contribution. The town has to do a match of that contribution that way it catches Tier 2 employees up with Tier 1 employees.”
The town council also approved a resolution to allow all full-time employees the option to voluntarily contribute to the RSA-1 retirement plan.
The council approved a surplus action of property owned by the town to take place 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 in the town hall parking lot. Davenport said previous auctions have netted the town $3,000 to $6,000, and the money goes back to operate the town.
“We’ve got electronics, computer equipment, several vehicles, lawn care equipment, weed eaters and other stuff that we have surplused out,” he said.
The council was informed the town’s 2019 fiscal audit will be available at the March council meeting.
Mayor gives Eclectic road work update
Davenport indicated Rebuild Alabama funding will be available to the town this fall.
“We have to wait until the county has been notified and has funds available,” he said. “All the funds for 2020 had already been expended. What we had to do at the end of last calendar year was to submit all of our needs so that we could put them on a list for funds to be expended in 2021. Unfortunately, those grant dollars are dedicated about a year to a year and a half in advance.”
Blount Avenue, Howle Street, River Stone Court, River Stone Way, Brookley Drive, Mockingbird Lane and Old Salem Road are the roads the town submitted for consideration.
“Those are the roads we submitted the county that needed to be worked on,” Davenport said. “Once the grants open up in 2020, they will submit our roads with all the other roads in the county. When that grant is awarded this fall the actual work will be started in 2021.”