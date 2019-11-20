The Wetumpka City Council proposed a dog tethering ordinance during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
City attorney Regina B. Edwards read the first reading of the proposed ordinance and said she looked at other cities in Alabama like Ozark, Opelika, Arab and Eufaula as examples.
The proposal states owners may restrain dogs with an overhead tethering device in lieu of chaining a dog to a stationary location.
The ordinance will be enforced by Elmore County’s animal control officers. A violation of the ordinance is considered a misdemeanor and carries with it a fine of $100 or more.
According to Michigan State University, 22 states have laws addressing dog tethering/chaining as of 2019.The ordinance will be voted on by the city council at its next meeting scheduled for Dec. 2.
The council also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Elmore County Board of Education to enter into an agreement to allow Wetumpka Police Department officers to serve as resource officers at the four schools in Wetumpka, including Elmore County Technical Center and Wetumpka elementary, middle and high schools.
According to Wetumpka police chief Greg Benton, the officers will provide services during off-duty hours and will be paid by the board of education.
In other business, the council:
• Unanimously approved an ordinance to amend the city’s lodging tax ordinance
• Unanimously approved the Order of Cimarron to host Mardi Gras activities at Gold Star Park on Feb. 22
• Unanimously approved the Wetumpka Police Department to purchase four vehicles through a state bid contract
• Unanimously approved $14,545 to restripe portions of Love Lane, Jasmine Hill Road and Harrogate Springs Road
• Unanimously approved the purchase of three, four-door pick-up trucks from state surplus. The purchase is not to exceed $67,000.
• Unanimously approved adding exterior lighting to a storage building behind Wetumpka Fire Station No. 1
• Had a first reading to purchase Christmas decorations for new light poles located in downtown Wetumpka
• Had a first reading to purchase recreational equipment valued at up to $20,205 for the Martin Luther King Recreational Center