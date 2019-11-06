The Wetumpka City Council discussed a variety of new business — 11 new items in all — during its regular scheduled meeting Nov. 4.
The bulk of new business discussed by the council included updates to roads.
Public works director Tex Grier requested permission to restripe a portion of Love Lane, Jasmine Hill Road and Harrogate Springs Road in the amount of $14,545.
The council approved his request to install street lights at 208 Marshall St. at the intersection of Marshall and Tuskeena Streets and at 216 NW Main St. in the amount of $240 per year.
Three additional road works items requested by Grier were for permission to bid out the resurfacing of the following streets:
- NW Main Street from West Tallassee Street to Holtville Road
- Opothleohola Street from Osceola Street to Tuskeena Street
- Osceola Street from Opothleohola Street approximately 300 feet toward NW Main Street
Grier also requested the purchase of three four-door pick-up trucks from state surplus not to exceed $67,000.
The council approved an upgrade to the city’s antivirus software.
“The new software will allow us to instantly quarantine an infected computer,” city IT director Jim McGehee said. “When the antivirus detects a computer that’s be infected with malware, ransomware, things of that nature, it will send me a message and quarantine that machine until I come and fix it and unlock it. The real benefit to that is we can catch that before it spreads.”
The council received an announcement from Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce director Shellie Whitfield the chamber’s new website recently went live.
“Our interactive website is up for all the local business under the website there is a community calendar so everyone in our community can look in one place and we’re not crossing over,” she said. “(The chamber is) doing our best to help promote tourism — that’s really our goal for next year — and build our membership and help build our business community.”
In other action, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Had a first reading by the city’s attorney to amend the lodging tax ordinance based on recent changes in the state lodging verbiage.
• Had a first reading to purchase four police vehicles on a state bid contract.
• Unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with an airport consultant.
• Had a first reading to approve electrical services for a Wetumpka Fire Department utility building.
• Unanimously approved to proceed with a topographic survey of the Wetumpka Sports Complex at a cost of $9,500.
• Unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with McKee and Associates Architecture for capital improvement projects.