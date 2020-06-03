The Wetumpka City Council heard a first reading Monday to approve an expense of $5,097.38 to replace a Wetumpka Police Department vehicle.
Police chief Greg Benton said a police vehicle was totaled a few months ago in a high-speed pursuit.
Benton said money received through insurance will cover the remainder of the estimated cost of $29,000 on the new vehicle.
The council will vote on the expense at the next meeting.
The council also discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on the city and what reimbursements, if any, the city may receive through state and federal funding.
“Our biggest loss will be rental of facilities,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “There were deposits we had to refund. That’s mainly where our losses are coming from. I’m not sure if that will qualify for reimbursement.”
He said administrators with the Elmore County Commission are coordinating efforts for cities and towns in the county to navigate the reimbursement process.
“(County engineer) Richie Beyer from the county is heading all this up with us,” Willis said. “We were affected with some losses. How great that number is? We don’t know what that is going to be yet.”
Councilmember Steve Gantt said it appears the city has a lot of work to do in applying for reimbursement.
“It’s a very complex formula and complex situation to figure out how to do it,” he said. “You think they will take this $1.8 billion and divide it evenly among the cities and that’s not the case. We are really going to have to look at it and justify everything with receipts.
“There are very few things covered. There are some payroll things, but it does not look like it applies to us.”
In other action, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the May 18 meeting
• Did not have any old business to discuss
The council’s next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 16.