The Eclectic Town Council held a second public meeting to discuss rezoning property for a proposed housing development.
Development plans map out 120 homes, a retail building and apartments in the area of Central and Madix roads.
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said the property where the proposed development may be built is currently zoned industrial and was initially developed as such in the late 1990s.
“In 1997, the town leaders developed this area in to an industrial park,” Davenport said. “Madix is the only one to move there. If this land was zoned agricultural, we would not have had gone through the public meetings. When I met Rod Wright (the developer) he was looking for property that was already zoned residential, but no other available properties met his requirements.”
Wright informed the council and attendees at the meeting the neighborhoods will include a homeowner association, greenspace for parks and area builders will construct the homes.
“The homeowner association will have covenants that cover the neighborhood,” he said. “It will try to protect from things like old cars in the street and other matters.”
Several people spoke for and against the development at the meeting.
Local business owner Wade Jones said he is in favor of the development.
“Anytime we see this town grow, in my mind, it is a plus,” he said. “We (business owners) need the help more than most people realize. We all know this town needs money. It’s obvious.”
Resident and local business owner Angela Stephens said the town does need more rooftops, but the industrial complex property is not the right location.
“We do need more homes, but Madix Road cannot handle more traffic,” she said. “Then you talk about 300 apartment units. We do have a fire station that is grossly underfunded. There’s a lot of more infrastructure that needs to be in play before these houses are ready.”
Davenport said the number of apartments, and if there will even be an apartment complex, is still on the drawing board.
“There probably will not be 300 apartments,” he said. “The developer is waiting on engineering to determine whether they will actually be smaller apartment buildings and he’s guessing right now 100 or 200 apartments.”
Davenport said the town currently owes $650,000 on a bond that purchased the industrial property and the developer has offered to purchase it for $450,000.
“Once we close on the land and the town receives the funds, we would apply that money to the bond issue,” he said. “The town will have three more payments on the bond if this passes.”
If the council votes in favor of the development, Davenport said the next step will be for the Elmore County Commission to approve the plans.
“The commission supervises and controls all developments,” he said. “Normally, it takes two months to get everything finalized.”
If the council votes down the development’s current plans, Davenport said it would be up to Wright if he wanted to present another plan and go through public hearings with the public again.
Davenport said the council will vote on the development at its regularly scheduled meeting June 15.