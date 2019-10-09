City is also planning economic development project
The Wetumpka City Council unanimously approved condemning a property on North Bridge Street at its meeting Monday.
“The (property) we discussed about going through condemnation is because there are so many heirs to the property that we have to settle it as quickly as we can to allow our economic development project to move forward,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said.
While what the economic development plan entails has not been made available at this time, Willis said he expects to release details in the near future.
The council went into executive session to discuss granting permission to purchase properties on North Bridge Street. The council unanimously approved the motion to purchase those properties following the 15-minute executive session.
“We are just trying to nail everything down,” Willis said. “Hopefully this week we will have everything in place where we can talk about and show drawings of what we are wanting to do. If we get it out there too early we mess up what we are trying to do.”
In other action, the council:
- Unanimously approved an addition to the city personnel policy implementing a vape-free workplace policy under the city’s smoke-free policy
- Unanimously approved Fresh Start to host a function at Gold Star Park Nov. 16
- Continued discussions for the purchase of up to $15,000 in recreation equipment for the MLK Recreation Center
- Continued discussions to repair and repaint Black History Museum and Teacher’s Home. “Even though it is a city building, it is registered with a historical society so we have to play by their rules,” Willis said. “We will do whatever it takes to fix it. We will turn it over to our public works department and let them figure out what needs to be done.”