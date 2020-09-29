The count down is on for the town of Eclectic’s 28th Cotton Festival on Oct. 10.
Less than two weeks remain until the town will be flooded with thousands of people eager to shop, eat and have fun.
The event, taking place along Main Street and First Avenue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., has already racked up 175 vendors with applications still being accepted, said council member and event organizer Carmen Winslett.
The festival will include an antique/classic car show, antique tractor display, military vehicle display, art and photo contests, the fourth annual Chicken Race, a dog show contest, the Alabama Cotton Queen Pageant, the Cotton Run and a free carnival-themed kids zone.
However, more volunteers are needed for the kids’ zone. Winslett said volunteers are needed to help run games in the children’s area. Individuals or groups are welcomed, but Winslett encouraged church, civic and work groups to participate.
“We’re really looking for groups to volunteer in the kids zone because they can assign time slots for each volunteer,” Winslett said. “They could even bring a donation jar to help raise money for mission trips or for their organization.”
After being assigned a game to operate, groups are responsible for making sure their booth is staffed with at least two people during the event, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering are asked contact Winslett at 201-0092 or send an email to cwinslett6@yahoo.com.