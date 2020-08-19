The Elmore County Commission approved the 2021 Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan at a meeting last Monday.
The plan lists 18 roadway improvement projects the county plans to complete with revenue from the state’s new gas tax that went into effect on Sept. 1, 2019.
The revenue allocated to local governments from the gas tax increase of 6 cents per gallon is to be used strictly for infrastructure projects. That tax will increase to 10 cents per gallon by 2022, providing Elmore County with about $1.2 million annually when fully implemented.
Local governments are required by law to develop a plan that lays out how the gas tax money will be spent. Elmore County’s plan includes resurfacing 16.1 miles of roadways, said county chief operating officer Richie Beyer.
The infrastructure improvements are expected to cost $1.4 million — $835,565 for road resurfacing and $600,000 to replace the Cherokee Trail Bridge.
The bridge replacement will be funded through Federal Aid Exchange Funds (FAEF) administered through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Through the FAEF process, counties receive $400,000 in lieu of the annual federal aid funding previously allocated by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The county plans to use its fiscal year 2021 allocation and the remainder of its fiscal year 2020 FAEF allocation to cover the cost of the bridge replacement.
For a complete list of roads on the county’s resurfacing list, go to www.elmoreco.org/rebuild.