The Elmore County Commission approved a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Tay Knight with the Family Sunshine Center does a great job representing those who need to be represented in the county,” Elmore County Commission chair Troy Stubbs said. “Obviously, abuse is unfortunate and it is something that happens far too often.”
Headquartered in Montgomery, Family Sunshine Center provides services for victims of domestic violence, family violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Service sites are located in Wetumpka and Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Dallas, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry and Wilcox counties.
“Now we have a Family Sunshine Center here in Wetumpka that is able to service people in the area,” Stubbs said. “Right now, there are 17 people using that service here in Wetumpka.”
Family Sunshine residential services include emergency shelter and transitional housing facilities. Residential clients have access to a supportive and follow-up services designed to address immediate concerns for safety and security and long-term needs.
The commission received an invitation by Boy Scout Troop 50 for the public to attend the 11th annual Elmore County Tribute to Veterans scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wetumpka.
The event will include a performance by the Madrigal Voices of Montgomery which will begin at 6:30 p.m. and a gallery honoring soldiers who served during the Korean War.
“Part of that program will include recognizing a military member who served,” Troop 50 assistant Scoutmaster Gardner Purdue said. “We will recognize Jesse Perkins. As part of that, Troop 50 will present him with a U.S. Flag.”
In other action at the meeting, the commission:
• Approved warrants from Oct. 8-23
• Approved the transfer of an off-premises retail beer and table wine liquor license from Jaymanav Marketing LLC to PSP Marketing for the Purple Cow gas station at 1200 AL Hwy. 143 in Elmore
• Approved the use of the northwest corner of the Elmore County Administrative Complex grounds for displaying a Christmas tree and the use of power for the City of Wetumpka
• Approved the county’s fiscal year 2020 public works and annual material bid inquiries to the lowest responsible bidders and authorized the chairman or CEOO to execute the necessary documents for the work
• Approved the termination, hire and promotion of several county employees.
• Approved the minutes of the Oct. 15 meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Elmore County Administrative Complex.