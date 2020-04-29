At a regularly scheduled meeting of the Elmore County Commission on Monday, commissioner Bart Mercer announced the Elmore County Economic Development Authority published a website aimed at helping business owners reopen when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“This information was released today and it details how business owners may safely reopen,” Mercer said.
Art Faulkner, ECEDA chairman, stated in a news release he believes businesses owners in the county will be responsible during the reopening.
“Our business owners are responsible citizens and stand ready to take the necessary steps to safely reopen,” he said in the release. “We have created a website that will help businesses have all the information they need, in one place, to safely and successfully navigate the path to reopening their business and restarting our economy.”
The website can be accessed at www.reopenelmore.com.
Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said it will take time to get the economy fully reopened.
“The transition will not be like flipping on a light switch,” he said. “We have this tool (www.reopenelmore.com) in place for our businesses to use to open safely. As a county, we have been proactive and out in front of this.”
Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases of the 6,600 in Alabama, as of Tuesday afternoon, are medical workers and nursing home residents and employees.
“Those three areas are the most exposed individuals to the virus,” Stubbs said.
Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer stated county facilities work has not slowed down.
“We are working on Rock Springs voting center upgrades,” he said. “The HVAC and septic have been upgraded and we are painting the facility. We are doing what we can to make that facility as accommodating as possible for voters and people working the polls.”
He also said the county is in the process of installing new carpet at the Elmore County Judicial Complex.
Beyer indicated the schedule for the county and City of Wetumpka collection facility located on Red Eagle Drive in Wetumpka has changed.
“It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon,” he said.
In other action, the commission:
• Set a public hearing at 5 p.m. May 11 to discuss vacating the proposed right of way off Tyler Road in the Coosa Ridge subdivision
• Recognized Wetumpka High School senior Isaac Stubbs as recipient of the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Class 6A Award
• Recognized Elmore County High School senior Hayden Holton as co-recipient of the Bryant-Jordan Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Achievement Award
• Approved the minutes from the April 13 commission meeting
• Approved the memorandum of warrants dated April 9-21
• Approved a Fair Housing Month resolution
• Approved a change in employment status for two county employees