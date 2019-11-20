The Elmore County Commission approved the transfer of license division duties from the probate office to the revenue commission at its Nov. 12 meeting.
According to Elmore County revenue commissioner Lee Macon, the move should save the county money and make the process of doing business with the county easier.
“Making services more convenient for the taxpayers while also trying to save money for Elmore County is the goal,” Macon said.
Macon said he looked at other counties in Alabama that have moved licensing duties under the direction of the revenue commission.
“We looked at is Cullman County and others,” he said. “That’s the one I have modeled this after.”
Elmore County Probate Judge John Thornton mentioned during the meeting 22 counties in Alabama have made the same adjustment.
“This discussion has taken place for some time,” Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said. “Part of that is because we’ve observed similar operations in other counties throughout the state that are looking for ways to serve citizens more effectively and utilize all our assets. Our most important asset is our employees.”
The county expects the process will be in place July 2020.
The commission discussed two open positions with the county’s 9-1-1 board.
Frank W. Barnett, Jr., Keith B. Barnett, Brad Davis, Matthew Higgins, Robert Prince and David Rogers have submitted applications for consideration.
The board has one open position. Prince currently sits on the board and is seeking another term.
The deadline to turn in an application for consideration to the commission is Dec. 9.
Commissioner Bart Mercer informed the commission of a regional leadership meeting held in Washington D.C. he and Stubbs recently attended.
“We were engaging directly with members of President (Donald) Trump’s cabinet,” he said. We discussed the issues that face the county like the opioid crisis, workforce development issues, responding to disasters. We were able to voice our opinion and ask questions. It was good to see the Trump administration engage county commissions.”
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved warrants for Oct. 24 through Nov. 7 and meeting minutes for Oct. 28
• Approved the resignation, promotion and hiring of several employees
• Learned fiscal year 2017 and 2018 audits are nearly completed
• Learned Elmore County has held regional meetings related to Rebuild Alabama funding and planning
• Confirmed a public hearing set for 5 p.m. Nov. 25 to discuss proposed right of way vacation by adjoining landowners of an undeveloped right of way off Lake Region Circle
• Approved rescheduling nominations for Elmore County Board of Equalization to Nov. 25.
Commissioner Earl Reeves was absent during the Nov. 12 meeting.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.