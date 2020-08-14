The Elmore County Commission adopted a $31 million fiscal year 2021 budget at a meeting on Monday.
Fiscal year 2021 begins Oct. 1.
The budget includes items such as merit-based raises for county employees, funding to cover an increase in employee health insurance premiums, funding for two additional sheriff’s deputies and contributions toward projects such as The Fields at Seventeen Springs, the new Wetumpka football stadium and the new Redland Middle School.
The commission allocated roughly $200,000 for merit raises, said county chief operations officer Richie Beyer.
County Commission chair man Troy Stubbs said employee evaluations are conducted quarterly to determine which county employees receive a merit raise.
“There are rules in place guiding merit raises to ensure that the money is distributed fairly,” Stubbs said.
Merit raises are capped at 5 percent for any single employee. The county is in its second year of providing merit raises.
“We’re really proud of that because even with the pandemic and all the uncertainty this year, we’re still in a position to continue providing merit-based increases to employees,” Stubbs said.
Beyer said the county is also covering the cost of a 7 percent increase in employee health insurance premiums by the Local Government Health Insurance Board. The move equates to an annual savings per employee of $415 to $700 depending on the type of coverage the employee has.
The commission, at the request of Sheriff Bill Franklin, is also funding two additional deputies and an administrative position, Stubbs said. Stubbs said more deputies are needed because of the growth in population continues to experience.
The commission has also committed to investing in projects tied to quality of life and education. Beyer estimates that roughly $1 million in services completed by county employees will go toward The Fields at Seventeen Springs multisport complex that will be located in Millbrook off Alabama 14 on Dismukes Road.
The scope of the project involves the construction of five full size and lighted rectangular sports fields and one tennis complex with six lighted regulation size courts and three pickleball courts, a programmable pond for water activities and sidewalks and parking to provide access to the facility. A fieldhouse and fields for softball and little league as well as baseball and football will also be constructed. Visitors will be able to access the facility from Old Prattville Road and Alabama 14.
The county has contributed $100,000 toward the construction of the practice field and drainage system at the new Wetumpka football stadium and plans to allocate more money toward the project to help provide parking and complete the entrance road.
The county has set aside $250,000 for a turn lane and access road Redland Middle School and also plans to help with the construction of a roundabout for the school. Infrastructure improvements for the new school are expected to begin later this year.
Other budget highlights include:
-Reduced worker compensation and liability insurance costs
-The conversion of Tier II employees to Tier I benefits for retirement purposes
-Year two of the Simplified Sellers Use Tax allocation to the county and Tallassee boards of education
-An additional 911 dispatcher
-Funding an additional construction crew to assist with municipal, BOE and economic development type projects
-Funding for the continued rotation of the county fleet to minimize ownership costs
-Year two of expenditures of County Rebuild Alabama Funds and Federal Exchange Funds
-Funding operational costs for the new Wi-Fi hotspots located throughout the county