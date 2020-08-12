The Elmore County Commission recognized three accomplished Elmore County teens at its meeting Monday.
Cassidy Brown, Laurel Bacon and Conner Bradford were recognized for their recent accomplishments. The commission approved a resolution recognizing Brown as the National Barrel Horse Association’s Teen Division 1D World Champion.
Brown competed against about 900 other youth in the qualifiers and was one of about 190 to qualify for nationals. In the final round of nationals, Brown tied with another competitor with a time of 14.686 seconds, which was the first time that had ever happened in NBHA history.
Brown went head to head with her competitor and was ultimately the winner with a time of 14.682 seconds.
“Being a lifetime horse person and a competitor in it, there are no words to say how much I appreciate what you’ve done,” commissioner Mack Daugherty said. “It’s a lifetime achievement that you’ve achieved at such a young age. I know your mom and dad have worked so hard for you to go out West to compete in this and it’s just a lot of stress and hard work involved. I know your family is proud, your school is proud, but please know that this county is so proud of you. You’ve set an example when it comes to work ethic for all of our young people.”
Two recently graduated Stanhope Elmore seniors, Laurel Bacon and Conner Bradford, were also recognized for being named the winners of the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Scholarship. The Joe Sewell Memorial Award recognizes high school senior athletes throughout the county who embody the highest ideals of Christian leadership.
Bacon, who was a UCA All-American National Cheerleading Championship qualifier, will attend Auburn University in the fall majoring in pre-pharmacy.
“Laurel, your devotion to preparing yourself for life after high school is very evident, and your devotion to your community is very evident,” commissioner Bart Mercer said. “Congratulations on wining this award and I’m sure there are many more great things you’re going to do.”
Bradford, a high school football, track and field and basketball athlete, will attend Huntingdon College in the fall where he will play football.
“Conner, you more than deserve this award and recognition that you have received,” Mercer said. “We appreciate your hard work and you’re representing Elmore County well. Congratulations on what you’ve done.”