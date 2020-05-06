According to Elmore County Circuit Clerk Michael Dozier, the Elmore County judicial system has targeted the week of May 18 for allowing a limited number of people beyond employees to access court services.
“As far as the clerk’s office, we are still closed to the public but there is a possibility we will open back up with limited access,” Dozier said.
He said the office will more than likely be open to five or six people at a time.
Dozier said the shutdown caused by COVID-19 has resulted in a backed-up court system that expects more days with court in session.
“Of course, dockets will be bigger most days,” he said. “But there have been a lot less arrests and tickets issued lately.”
He said once the first two month’s courts are back in session it will be a busy time.
“We will probably be extremely busy most days because we will be making up what we normally work and adding in cases,” Dozier said. “We may have March and April cases scheduled on a date in June.”
Dozier said one way the courts plan to handle the increased workload is with the addition of additional plea dates added each month beginning in May.
“Normally there is one plea date each month,” he said. “For the next few months we will have multiple plea dates because we have to make up for March, April and May. There are going to be a lot of weeks where we have five days of court.”
He expects traffic tickets that were written in April will have court dates in June or July.
As for cases scheduled prior to the shutdown, Dozier said it is a matter of moving the cases into the future.
“There are some cases scheduled in March that were first moved to May that will now get moved again if scheduled before May 15,” he said. “If there are cases scheduled after May 18 there is the possibly we will hold those.”
Dozier said those April cases will take place in June.
“We’ve taken the cases and just moved everything a couple of months out,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts. You have the sheriff’s department, our department, the judges, the district attorney’s office.”
Based on the state’s current crowd size restrictions, court cases involving juries are not feasible.
“The biggest hurdle is on the criminal side where you have the process with felonies,” Dozier said. “Those have to go to grand juries and be indicted before they actually go to circuit court. We cannot really have a grand jury or jury trials because there is not enough space.”
He said right now all jury matters have been postponed until July 1.
“Depending on the situation come July, it could be postponed until August, September or October,” he said.
Dozier said all court matters from simple traffic tickets to major criminal cases have all been effected.
While the court system has closed, Dozier said the clerk’s office has remained busy processing absentee ballots.
“I’m the absentee election manager,” he said. “We have a very high volume of absentee voters for a runoff that has anywhere from two to four races. Usually a runoff for that many races we might have 100 or so.”
He said 400 to 500 absentee ballots have been submitted.
“People are wanting to vote and not have to worry about going to the polls right now,” he said.