The Office of the District Attorney in Elmore County will be closed beginning today, Monday.
The office will remain closed until at least Wednesday and possibly the whole week.
Several employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and the district attorney is taking proactive steps to quarantine personnel and alleviate any contact with the public.
Phones will be transferred for those who need assistance or have immediate concerns.
"My current priority is the health and wellbeing of my employees, in addition to that of law enforcement, court personnel and the general public,” said District Attorney Randall Houston. “The office has been cleaned in order to preserve a safe environment once employees return to work. We continue to experience unprecedented, uncertain times, and I appreciate your patience as we all work together in keeping one another safe.”